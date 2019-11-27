Take a tour around Rebecca's home below.

Kitchen

With a combined dining room and butler's pantry, Bec's majestic kitchen showcases chevron floors and a luxe marble benchtop alongside a high-end range of Fisher and Paykel appliances.

Main ensuite bathroom

Bec's penchant for luxury materials continues in the bathroom, with a marble vanity featuring brass fittings and fixtures. The giant arch mirror reflects the Spanish colonial-style architecture of the Melbourne home.

Billie's bedroom and girls' bathroom

A beautiful bedhead and base from Heatherly Design sets the scene in Beck's daughter's room, with textural layers of soft pink completing the sweetly-feminine style.

Oscar's bedroom and boys' bathroom

Bec's son's room features a Domayne bed with all bed linen from Adairs.

Main bedroom and walk-in-wardrobe

An artwork by Steve Baker presides over the bed, which features layers of bed linen from Adairs. A Reeno bench from Grazia and Co reflects the curved motif used throughout the home.

Laundry/Mudroom

Luxurious marble bench tops continue in the kitchen, complemented by Haymes wall paint in 'Judd Barely Grey'. The mud room features a closet emblazoned with brass initials for each member of the family.

Study

The sleek study features a marble fireplace paired with sumptuous furniture from Trit.

Good front room

A sophisticated feminine theme is established in Bec's "good room", with walls painted in Haymes 'Judd Nudey Pink'. An original artwork by Louise De Weger creates a dynamic focal point in the room.

Bar

A moody vibe is established in the expansive bar, featuring bar stools from Grazia and Co.

Lounge

With a pared-back approach, the lounge showcases sofas and armchairs in tonal shades of pink and peach from Australian furniture brand Jardan. A rug from Globe West anchors the elegant space.

