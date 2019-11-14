However, it appears it may be easier than we thought to nail that ‘artfully effortless’ Christmas tree look you see in so many department stores, thanks to a handy bauble to tree ratio chart that has surfaced online.

Eagle-eyed shoppers in the UK have spotted a department store guide to getting your baubles and fairy lights right – and shared it in the Facebook Group Mrs Hinch Made Me Do it.

Facebook

The chart details how many bulbs and how many baubles you need per tree, depending on its size.

Check out the guide below