However, it appears it may be easier than we thought to nail that ‘artfully effortless’ Christmas tree look you see in so many department stores, thanks to a handy bauble to tree ratio chart that has surfaced online.
Eagle-eyed shoppers in the UK have spotted a department store guide to getting your baubles and fairy lights right – and shared it in the Facebook Group Mrs Hinch Made Me Do it.
The chart details how many bulbs and how many baubles you need per tree, depending on its size.
Check out the guide below
- 3ft tree – 50 bulbs and 20 baubles
- 5ft tree – 120 bulbs and 40 baubles
- 6ft tree – 240 bulbs and 50 baubles
- 5ft tree – 240 bulbs and 560 baubles
- 7ft tree – 400 bulbs and 75 baubles
- 7ft or taller– 400 to 1000 bulbs and 90 baubles