While the 30-hectare resort, flanked by lush foliage, is large and lovely, you’ll want to go out and explore the nearby area’s mix of upscale resort-style boutiques, temples, cultural experiences and art galleries. The Mulia will organise this for you, too. Very quickly, you will know your stay here is simply paradise.

WINE AND DINE – YES PLEASE

You really could stay at The Mulia for weeks and still be eating your way through the vast array of delicious foods at the many restaurants and bars. A highlight is the seven-course La La Lune beach dining experience under the light of the moon, which pays homage to Bali’s cultural heritage through a culinary presentation. Then there’s Sunday brunch at Soleil – voted the world’s most luxurious, so don’t miss it. Take your time, feasting on cheeses from around the world, fresh oysters, king prawns, a full carvery, pasta and vegetarian delights plus Balinese cuisine. Leave room for dessert, too – there’s a huge chocolate fountain to visit and revisit. Oh, and the drinks are bottomless!

AND PAMPERING, OF COURSE

Indulgence is serious business at The Mulia. The spa offers a combination of relaxation, cleansing and balancing treatments in the sanctuary of its wellness suites. Professional therapists deliver signature treatments to savour, from a relaxing massage to a blend of sculpting scrub and Ayurveda to help restore equilibrium. Serious spa lovers might want to book in for a 3- or 5-day Detox Package, or you can simply opt for an incredible 60-minute Balinese massage to relieve tension and improve blood flow. There’s also yoga classes, before taking a seat on a sun lounge beside your pool of choice again.

Dreamy? You bet! So give yourself a well-deserved treat and enjoy!

Visit themulia.com