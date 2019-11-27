Swing your hips to thread the marble through the maze!
- by
Adam Dovile
Take your kids back to a time before electronic games with a project to test their sense of balance and coordination. Cut a circular maze into a balance board so they can navigate a marble from the outside ring into the centre. Challenge them to beat their best time to keep the game interesting. It’s so much fun you might find yourself hopping on for spin!
Challenge your kids to navigate the marble through the maze without falling off – then to see if they can do it faster. A half-sheet of plywood is plenty to make a pair so they can have a race with their friends.
Adam DovileYou still can’t wipe the smile from the affable chippie who won season 2 of House Rules with his wife Lisa in 2014. Mortgage-free and joining the Better Homes and Gardens team a year later as their resident builder, it’s fair to say that Adam’s grin isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.