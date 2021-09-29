Take this traditional recipe to a new level by simply adding the classic flavour-pairing of cheese and herbs. Not only will it elevate the texture and flavour but it smells fantastic when sliced hot.
2. Bruschetta board with grilled brie
Set up a brilliant bruschetta station packed with bread, peaches, vegies, cured meats and cheese for the perfect snack that all campers can help themselves to.
3. Coal-roasted sweet potatoes
This super-easy, gourmet version of jacket potatoes will have you hooked by its irresistible caramelised edges and incredible flavour.
4. Parmesan and lime grilled corn
Wow the family with this healthy and delicious campfire must-have. This flavourful corn recipe makes a great afternoon snack or side to main dishes.
5. One pot Mexican pork with beans
Think tender pork that falls apart both on your plate and in your mouth. A sachet of taco seasoning and a jar of salsa are all you need for some instant Tex-Mex flavour.
6. Lemon and cumin barbecue chicken skewers
Who doesn’t love barbecue chicken? With lots of Lebanese flavours these spicy skewers are perfect for the warmer weather.
7. Sticky jerk lamb skewers
Feasting on lamb under the sun – it doesn't get much more Aussie than that! Cook's tip, if you have some time, leave the meat to marinate for a few hours for extra flavour.
8. Bush-spiced beef skewers with jacket potatoes and Davidson plum aioli
Aromatic Aussie spices like Dorrigo pepper and fruit lifts this dish to tasty new heights! The addition of jacket potatoes will keep you fuller for longer and ensure no one is left hangry.
9. Chargrilled barbecue chicken with summer herb brush...
Cook a whole chook on the barbecue to feed the whole family. Flavoured with smokiness from the grill and fresh summer herbs it doesn't get better than this!
10. Then use the leftovers to make chicken tortillas with grilled corn salsa
The ultimate build-it-yourself meal, these tortillas with spicy mayo and charred corn, mean all hands on deck. This crowdpleaser is also a great way to use up any leftover corn from earlier.
11. Beef burger with bacon and onion chutney
Search no more for that elusive ‘best burger’! This recipe layers traditional ingredients and tops with a mouthwatering bacon and onion chutney.
12. Balsamic roasted sausages with red vegetables
Curried sausages may have been the go-to meal during your childhood camping trips, but have you tried this balsamic one? It's diabetic-friendly too!
13. Fire-roasted tomahawk steak with caramelised cream corn
Grab the tongs, fire the grill and get that barbecue cranking. Big, brash and bony, tomahawk steak always looks incredible on a platter.
14. Grilled lamb leg with smoky capsicum and onion salsa
Butterfly, grill and top with olives and spicy salsa. Packed with flavour, this one will be a hit anytime of the year!
15. Southern-style pork ribs with soft cornbread rolls
For the best hands-on food, it’s impossible to go past these ribs – they’re succulent, rich and wonderfully sticky.
16. Malted jaffa hot chocolate
This recipe from Fast Ed is the best-ever hot chocolate and perfect for cold nights huddled around a campfire, no matter where you are in Australia.
Now for dessert. You can't have a camping trip without toasting some marshmallows, or better yet, s'mores. Here are some of our favourite kits:
1. S'mores To-Go Kit, $47.60, Etsy
2. Gourmet S'mores Kit, $33.10, Etsy
3. Hershey's S'mores Kit, $110, au.ninelife.com/
You might also like:
10 of the best camping spots in NSW
10 of Victoria's best camping spots