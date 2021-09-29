Take this traditional recipe to a new level by simply adding the classic flavour-pairing of cheese and herbs. Not only will it elevate the texture and flavour but it smells fantastic when sliced hot.

Set up a brilliant bruschetta station packed with bread, peaches, vegies, cured meats and cheese for the perfect snack that all campers can help themselves to.

This super-easy, gourmet version of jacket potatoes will have you hooked by its irresistible caramelised edges and incredible flavour.

Wow the family with this healthy and delicious campfire must-have. This flavourful corn recipe makes a great afternoon snack or side to main dishes.

Think tender pork that falls apart both on your plate and in your mouth. A sachet of taco seasoning and a jar of salsa are all you need for some instant Tex-Mex flavour.

Who doesn’t love barbecue chicken? With lots of Lebanese flavours these spicy skewers are perfect for the warmer weather.

Feasting on lamb under the sun – it doesn't get much more Aussie than that! Cook's tip, if you have some time, leave the meat to marinate for a few hours for extra flavour.

Aromatic Aussie spices like Dorrigo pepper and fruit lifts this dish to tasty new heights! The addition of jacket potatoes will keep you fuller for longer and ensure no one is left hangry.

Cook a whole chook on the barbecue to feed the whole family. Flavoured with smokiness from the grill and fresh summer herbs it doesn't get better than this!

The ultimate build-it-yourself meal, these tortillas with spicy mayo and charred corn, mean all hands on deck. This crowdpleaser is also a great way to use up any leftover corn from earlier.

Search no more for that elusive ‘best burger’! This recipe layers traditional ingredients and tops with a mouthwatering bacon and onion chutney.

Curried sausages may have been the go-to meal during your childhood camping trips, but have you tried this balsamic one? It's diabetic-friendly too!

Grab the tongs, fire the grill and get that barbecue cranking. Big, brash and bony, tomahawk steak always looks incredible on a platter.

Butterfly, grill and top with olives and spicy salsa. Packed with flavour, this one will be a hit anytime of the year!

For the best hands-on food, it’s impossible to go past these ribs – they’re succulent, rich and wonderfully sticky.

16. Malted jaffa hot chocolate

This recipe from Fast Ed is the best-ever hot chocolate and perfect for cold nights huddled around a campfire, no matter where you are in Australia.

Now for dessert. You can't have a camping trip without toasting some marshmallows, or better yet, s'mores. Here are some of our favourite kits:

