School clothing
Best and Less
Buy two pieces of 'Mix & Match' school wear for $10. Organic cotton t-shirts available for $3 each. Buy Teflon protected polo shirts for $6, and art smocks for $14.
Available at: Best and Less
Clarks
Clarks are offering 20% off school shoes in-store and online.
Available at: Clarks
Myer
Get 20% off kids' school shoes and black sports shoes from brands including Adidas, Asics, Clarks and Converse.
Available at: Myer
Shoes & Sox
Get 20% off school shoes and black shoes from brands including Nike and Asics.
Available at: Shoes & Sox
Catch.com.au
- Save up to 20% off back to school shoes (plus, spend $50+ and you'll receive free shipping).
- Save up to 40% off kids' activewear brands including Champion, Fila, Nike and New Balance.
- Save up to 60% off back to school stationery, bags, shoes and more
Available at: Catch.com.au
Platypus Shoes
Buy selected back to school footwear and you'll receive a Vans backpack for $39.99.
Available at: Platypus
School accessories
City Beach Australia
Get free express shipping on back to school orders when you spend more than $75 and use the promo code: FREESHIP*.
Available at: City Beach
*Terms and conditions apply.
Rebel Sport
Save up to 50% on Garmin watches, and enjoy discounts across Rebel Sport's range of backpacks, sports shoes and drink bottles.
Available at: Rebel Sport
The Iconic
Save up to 20% off big brand school bags including Herschel, Fjallraven, Nike and Adidas.
Available at: The Iconic
Flora & Fauna
Save 20% off back to school goodies including zero-waste and reusable lunch accessories, drink bottles, lunch boxes and lunch bags.
Available at: Flora & Fauna
Stationery
Typo
Save with back to school deals on stationery items at Typo. Buy 3 ‘Campus’ notebooks for $15, 3 pens for $5, and pencil cases starting from $9.99. ‘Getting it done’ stationery bundle, $55.
Available at: Typo
Kikki.K
Receive a free weekly planner (valued at $19.99) with every $50 purchase.
Available at: Kikki.K
Booktopia
Save up to 75% off book bargains.
Available at: Booktopia
Dymocks
Save on Dymocks’ range of notebooks, pencil cases, lunch boxes, educational games and flash cards.
Available at: Dymocks
Officeworks
Officeworks are running a back to school price beat guarantee. If you find another store offering a lower price on an identical stocked item, Officeworks will beat the price by 20%.*
Available at: Officeworks
*Terms and conditions apply.
Koala
Save 10% on 'The Koala wfh desk'.
Available at: Koala
Target
Save up to 50% on back to school stationery on brands including Crayola, Faber Castell and Elmer’s.
Available at: Target
Big W
Big W are offering a back to school price match guarantee. If you find a lower price on school supplies, they’ll match it.*
Available at: Big W
*Terms and conditions apply.
Technology
Bing Lee
Get up to $300 off back to school deals including laptops, monitors, PCs and tech accessories.
- Acer Aspire 5 Notebook 14”, on sale at $496 (RRP: $599)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5, 14”, $1,499.
- Samsung Galaxy Tab wifi 64GB, on sale at $349 (RRP: $429).
More savings available at: Bing Lee
Apple
Save up to $320 on eligible Mac computers, get a free set of Airpods and 20% off AppleCare+
Available at: Apple
Dell
Students save up to 20% on laptops and electronics at Dell using a coupon.
Available at: Dell
The Good Guys
Save up to 20% off Lenovo computers and monitors and up to 10% off Mac computers.
Available at: The Good Guys
Microsoft
Students save up to 10% on Surface and up to $500 on select PCs.*
Available at: Microsoft
*Terms and conditions apply. See website for details.
Samsung
Get up to 25% off selected products in the Samsung Education Store when you register with a qualifying education email address and Samsung account.
Available at: Samsung