School clothing

Best and Less

Buy two pieces of 'Mix & Match' school wear for $10. Organic cotton t-shirts available for $3 each. Buy Teflon protected polo shirts for $6, and art smocks for $14.

Available at: Best and Less

Clarks

Clarks are offering 20% off school shoes in-store and online.

Available at: Clarks

Myer

Get 20% off kids' school shoes and black sports shoes from brands including Adidas, Asics, Clarks and Converse.

Available at: Myer

Shoes & Sox

Get 20% off school shoes and black shoes from brands including Nike and Asics.

Available at: Shoes & Sox

Catch.com.au

Save up to 20% off back to school shoes (plus, spend $50+ and you'll receive free shipping).

Save up to 40% off kids' activewear brands including Champion, Fila, Nike and New Balance.

Save up to 60% off back to school stationery, bags, shoes and more

Available at: Catch.com.au

Platypus Shoes

Buy selected back to school footwear and you'll receive a Vans backpack for $39.99.

Available at: Platypus

School accessories

City Beach Australia

Get free express shipping on back to school orders when you spend more than $75 and use the promo code: FREESHIP*.

Available at: City Beach

*Terms and conditions apply.

Rebel Sport

Save up to 50% on Garmin watches, and enjoy discounts across Rebel Sport's range of backpacks, sports shoes and drink bottles.

Available at: Rebel Sport

The Iconic

Save up to 20% off big brand school bags including Herschel, Fjallraven, Nike and Adidas.

Available at: The Iconic

Flora & Fauna

Save 20% off back to school goodies including zero-waste and reusable lunch accessories, drink bottles, lunch boxes and lunch bags.

Available at: Flora & Fauna

Stationery

Typo

The 'Getting it Done' stationery bundle Typo

Save with back to school deals on stationery items at Typo. Buy 3 ‘Campus’ notebooks for $15, 3 pens for $5, and pencil cases starting from $9.99. ‘Getting it done’ stationery bundle, $55.

Available at: Typo

Kikki.K

Receive a free weekly planner (valued at $19.99) with every $50 purchase.

Available at: Kikki.K

Booktopia

Save up to 75% off book bargains.

Available at: Booktopia

Dymocks

Save on Dymocks’ range of notebooks, pencil cases, lunch boxes, educational games and flash cards.

Available at: Dymocks

Officeworks

Officeworks are running a back to school price beat guarantee. If you find another store offering a lower price on an identical stocked item, Officeworks will beat the price by 20%.*

Available at: Officeworks

*Terms and conditions apply.

Koala

The Koala wfh desk Koala

Save 10% on 'The Koala wfh desk'.

Available at: Koala

Target

Save up to 50% on back to school stationery on brands including Crayola, Faber Castell and Elmer’s.

Available at: Target

Big W

Big W are offering a back to school price match guarantee. If you find a lower price on school supplies, they’ll match it.*

Available at: Big W

*Terms and conditions apply.

Technology

Bing Lee

Get up to $300 off back to school deals including laptops, monitors, PCs and tech accessories.

More savings available at: Bing Lee

Apple

Save up to $320 on eligible Mac computers, get a free set of Airpods and 20% off AppleCare+

Available at: Apple

Dell

Students save up to 20% on laptops and electronics at Dell using a coupon.

Available at: Dell

The Good Guys

Save up to 20% off Lenovo computers and monitors and up to 10% off Mac computers.

Available at: The Good Guys

Microsoft

Students save up to 10% on Surface and up to $500 on select PCs.*

Available at: Microsoft

*Terms and conditions apply. See website for details.

Samsung

Get up to 25% off selected products in the Samsung Education Store when you register with a qualifying education email address and Samsung account.

Available at: Samsung