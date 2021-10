Spring is a time of growth, change and new beginnings and this is especially true at Dr Harry’s farm. Babies are popping out all over the place; there’s a foal and many chicks and goslings added to his feathered flock. Slip on your gumboots and come for a walk around the farm and meet these cute and cuddly new additions.

