Target's 'Snow Aspen' Christmas tree

Sydney mother of two Sonya Meares shared her snow-themed tree on social media, telling Better Homes and Gardens that she chose the tree because she wants to experience a white Christmas.

"I love the snow theme and the snowy Aspen is beautiful for the price," she said.

Sonya Meares loves the snowy look for Christmas

Sonya's living room is transformed for Christmas

Rachel Beattie from Melbourne agreed.

“I love the Snowy Aspen tree because I've always wished we would have white Christmas in Australia and it makes me feel like we can,” she said.

Rachel's cat is keen on the tree, too!

To get that dense "lush look", Target advises customers to “fluff” the tree before decorating it.

“Once you have taken your tree out of the box you can begin “fluffing,” it states on the Target website.

“Starting at the bottom of the tree, separate each branch from the main stem to resemble a fan. Continue to fan and separate the branches in an upward, downward and sideward motion until you cannot see the trunk and the foliage starts to look like a real tree. Ask Santa’s little helpers for a hand – a 6ft tree can take 20 to 30 minutes to shape and fill any gaps so that it’s perfect for decorating.”

After some more ideas on how to decorate your Snowy Aspen tree? Check out these gorgeous trees popping up in homes around Australia:

Charmaine Nagy's blush pink take on the Target tree

Lacey-Anne McNeilly went for a gold metallic theme

Nicole Brander's introduced gold sparkle to her Snowy Aspen

Samantha Jackson embraced a natural woodland theme for her tree.

The Snowy Aspen 6ft Christmas tree is available from Target for $69 and the 4ft version is available for $39.