Some people cut the sides off and cube it, while others use a glass to peel the skin. Two new mango hacks have been floating around the internet with the use of everyday items, and we think they might be worth a try.

Shaver

This method is fairly easy and requires that you trade in a knife for a shaver. All you have to do is carefully shave your mango like you might with your knee and ta da! A mess-free alternative. While we're a fan of this option, we're not too sure about keeping a shaver in the kitchen drawer.

Credit Card

This option is definitely inventive but much messier. Cut off the top of your mango and then slip a credit card under the skin and peel it off. A little weird but still effective.

Whichever you’re feeling brave enough to try, let’s hope it’s a game-changer.

