These collaborations not only provide visibility to artists whose work has not typically been in the mainstream, but it also showcases the diversity of Indigenous arts and fashion.

Beyond the occasional collaboration, there are many brands and social enterprises run by Indigenous and non-Indigenous people that continually work to showcase their art.

We’ve rounded up a few of our favourites as well as some recent collaborations worth checking out.

Kip and Co x Bábbarra

Kip and Co x Babbarra Kip and Co

Kip and Co recently launched a stunning collection of bedspreads in collaboration with artists from the Bábbarra Women's Centre. The range showcases their contemporary art and tells the ancestral stories of Arnhem Land counties and cultures. All profits from the collaboration are split equally 50/50. You can also learn more about the artists and their designs on Kip and Co's website.

Maxwell and Willams x Melanie Hava

Maxwell and Willams x Melanie Hava Homewares Maxwell and Williams

Australian homewares brand Maxwell & Williams has collaborated with artist Melanie Hava on a range called Jugaig-Bana-Wabu (Earth-Water-Rainforest). Hava's work is influenced by her Indigenous Mamu mother and her latest work uses vibrant colours to re-create her hometown in Northern Queensland. The collection showcases her art on mugs, coasters, tea towels and water bottles.

Ginny's Girl Gang

Ginny's Girl Gang Denim Jacket Range Ginny's Girl Gang

Founder and designer Regina Jones is an Indigenous Australian and aunty to three little girls, who together call themselves 'Ginny's Girl Gang'. Her brand was created to elevate Indigenous culture, positivity, respect, and love with a gorgeous line-up of clothes for all ages. The denim jackets with powerful statements have been featured in fashion magazines around the world.

One of Twelve

One of Twelve Silk Scarf One of Twelve

One of Twelve is a social enterprise working to provide more exposure to Indigenous artists from the Asia Pacific Region. It produces high-quality silk garments in collaboration with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art centres. It also showcases traditional, intricately-woven bilum bags made by women in Papua New Guinea. Every artist receives royalties and is featured on their website with links to their representing galleries.

Concrete Jellyfish x Rachael Sarra

Concrete Jellyfish x Rachael Sarra Earrings Concrete Jellyfish

Australian-based design studio Concrete Jellyfish is so popular its collections often sells out for months. Its recent collaboration with artist Rachael Sarra, a contemporary Aboriginal artist from Goreng Goreng Country, sold out within minutes! Sarra's work is feminine and fun and she draws strongly on her heritage. Her work challenges what it means to be Aboriginal as she explores themes of societal perception. Let's hope a restock drops soon!

Clothing the Gap

Clothing the Gap Tee Shirts Clothing the Gap

Clothing the Gap is a Victorian Aboriginal-owned and led social enterprise. Clothing The Gap is a play on the words "Closing the Gap", which is the Australian Government health initiative to help close the life expectancy gap between Aboriginal people and non-Indigenous Australians.

They create clothing with slogans emblazoned on the front that encourage people to wear their values. The hope is that their clothing works as conversation starters and a way to unite people of all backgrounds.

Adairs x Miimi and Jiinda

Adairs

Adairs has partnered up with Indigenous artists and mother-daughter duo Miimi and Jiinda on a homewares collection. The line-up includes quilted organic cotton bedlinen, cushions, table lights, and home fragrances. All items showcase original artwork by Lauren Jarrett and Melissa Greenwood of Miimi and Jiinda. The collection is set to release on September 24.

