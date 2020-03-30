Apple App Store

The Whatsapp messaging service can be accessed by typing aus.gov.au/whasapp, while the app in called Coronavirus Australia and is available to download for free via the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Via Whatsapp, users can access government-approved health, welfare, safety and hygiene resources, and the latest virus information.

The Coronavirus Australia app will deliver news and official health advice direct to your phone, and it will even allow you to check your symptoms against those of COVID-19. The app will also include a live map displaying the confirmed number of coronavirus cases in each state.

The Prime Minister insists this app will help combat the gossip and nonsense being spread via social media.

“That will assist you to get the accurate and timely information about what is being done by governments around the country to support you, as you and your family, and your household and your community work through the difficult months ahead because of the coronavirus,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Sunday.

If you’re looking for an easy way to stay on top of the situation as it develops, this is it.

