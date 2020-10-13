When stores began releasing their Christmas ranges in August in a bid to bring some joy to a difficult year, people were quick to get on board.

Shoppers wasted no time stocking up on the latest Christmas ranges and sharing their finds to Facebook with several posts going viral. With some post accumulating thousands of likes and comments, it's no surprise so many items have already sold out.

Have a look at five of the biggest Christmas trends so far.

1. Christmas tree decorations

With Christmas trees already going up, one clever mum decided to decorate hers a little differently this year.

The mum of two traded out baubles and tinsel for 200 family photos she had printed at Kmart and attached to the tree with ribbon. The post which she shared to Facebook has already received over 2,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

“What a fantastic idea and more meaningful after the year we have had. Family means so much,” one woman wrote.

Bobby Marissa Velarde

2. Kmart’s red lantern

This amazing animated red lantern post from Kmart is only $65 and it not only plays a Christmas tune but functions as a snow globe!

After one woman posted the lantern to Facebook it received over 1500 comments and people have since raced to get their own and it’s sold out online.

“Christmas is coming! Which means a Kmart trip is definitely in order,” said one fan.

Kellie Gannon

3. Blow up Santa

When one woman shared this blow-up Santa to Facebook with “This guy is seriously amazing,” people were quick to agree. The Santa is from Kmart and stands at 1.8 metres tall and counts down the days till Christmas for you. With over 600 praising comments on the post, it’s no surprise its sold out online!

Renee Parkes

4. Christmas glasses

Kmart’s Christmas range has definitely outdone itself this year and even its novelty stemless glasses have gone viral. The post to Facebook quickly racked up 3.3k likes and over 1k comments.

“Add it to the list!” one person commented, “Uh oh, I’m gonna need these,” wrote another. The glasses are only $12 for the three and are still available online.

Kellie Gannon

5. Target's 'Snowy Aspen' Christmas tree

This stunning snowy tree from Target might be Australia's most popular Christmas tree. After it went viral last year on Facebook, the tree was recently re-released and has since sold out for the second year in a row!

The iconic tree was picked up by customers who wanted to experience a 'white Christmas' for once. The 6ft snow-flocked tree goes for $69 at Target. Let's hope in back in stores soon!

Sonya Meares

You may also like

How to make a succulent Christmas tree

Big W's Christmas has arrived making 2020 better already

This mums Christmas Kmart hack is next level