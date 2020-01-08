1. Art Fights Fire

Until Monday 13 January

Organised by The Design Files, this online art auction features over 30 works by Australian artists, including Ken Done, Kirra Jamison and Belynda Henry, with reserve prices set at 50 per cent of their usual price. Money raised will go to Victoria’s Country Fire Association and WIRES.

2. Sydney Festival Bushfire Appeal

Saturday 11 January

The festival is hosting a fundraising concert at the Metro Theatre, showcasing the likes of Regurgitator and Custard. All proceeds go towards the Australian Red Cross and WIRES.

3. Sydney Cooks for the Bush

Sunday 12 January 2020

Some of Sydney’s best chefs have united to raise money for the Australian Red Cross with a brunch and bake sale. NOMAD is also hosting a silent auction, offering a line-up of food experiences and vouchers spanning the hospitality industry.

4. Kristin Fisher Eyebrows Market

Saturday 11 January 2020

Expect to find over 400 brands participating in Kristin Fisher’s market at the Intercontinental Hotel in Double Bay, including the likes of Nobody Denim, Style Runner and Trove. All money raised will go to various organisations in including the Red Cross, RFS and WIRES.

5. Stand Up for Bushfire Relief

Monday 20 January

Comedians including Hannah Gadsby, Wil Anderson and Judy Lucy will come together at Melbourne’s Palais theatre to raise money for the Victorian Bushfire Appeal.

6. Bushfire Relief Comedy Show

Saturday 18 January

A who’s who of Australian comedy are uniting for a one-off show at Giant Dwarf, including Wil Anderson, Becky Lucas and Zoe Coombs Marr. All proceeds will go to NSW RFS and WIRES.

7. The Aqua Zulu Bush Fire Crisis Fundraiser

24 photographers have put their stunning work up for auction to raise funds for the Salvation Army and WIRES. Prints start at $50.

8. Spend with Them

Help support devastated towns and communities by spending money with businesses affected by bushfires. The line-up includes mushroom growers, herbal tea suppliers and children’s fashion designers.

9. The Original Wiggles Reunion Show for Bushfire Relief

Saturday 18 January

The original line-up from the ‘90s have reunited for a one-off show at Castle Hill RSL. All profits will go to WIRES and the Australian Red Cross.

10. Bushfire Art Aid

Until 31 January

Shop limited edition printed works donated by international visual artists including John Codling, Simon Harsent and Brett Danton. All proceeds will go to NSW RFS, Climate Council and WIRES.

