Reefsuites give a whole new meaning to ‘a room with a view’. Sit back, relax and watch as the reef comes to life through the floor to ceiling windows, and watch marine life go about their daily activities on the world-heritage listed reef.

Cruise Whitsundays

Owned and operated by Cruise Whitsundays, there are only two underwater Reefsuites available for booking, a king double or twin single options, and each room includes a glass-walled ensuite and floor-to-ceiling views of the Great Barrier Reef.

The price of your Reefsuite booking includes:

All meals including breakfast, morning and afternoon teas and dinner

All beverages including beer and wine, cocktails and spirits at an additional cost

Spectacular dining experience under the stars

Activities at the reef, including a private guided snorkelling tour and semi-submarine tour

Access to the underwater observatory

Arrive at your unique accommodation via a scenic cruise through the Whitsundays

Prices for this amazing experience start at $799.

Check out the rooms in the video below.

