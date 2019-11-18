Reefsuites give a whole new meaning to ‘a room with a view’. Sit back, relax and watch as the reef comes to life through the floor to ceiling windows, and watch marine life go about their daily activities on the world-heritage listed reef.
Owned and operated by Cruise Whitsundays, there are only two underwater Reefsuites available for booking, a king double or twin single options, and each room includes a glass-walled ensuite and floor-to-ceiling views of the Great Barrier Reef.
The price of your Reefsuite booking includes:
- All meals including breakfast, morning and afternoon teas and dinner
- All beverages including beer and wine, cocktails and spirits at an additional cost
- Spectacular dining experience under the stars
- Activities at the reef, including a private guided snorkelling tour and semi-submarine tour
- Access to the underwater observatory
- Arrive at your unique accommodation via a scenic cruise through the Whitsundays
Prices for this amazing experience start at $799.
Check out the rooms in the video below.
