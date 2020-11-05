In celebration of 20 years of personalised stamps, Australia Post is now allowing you to insert an image directly onto a stamp.

Select a family picture or go for a cute family pet picture –because you can't go wrong with a fluffy animal!

There are nine stamp shapes to choose, including a teddy bear, heart, star and present.

Here’s how

Head to Australia Post stamps site. Choose and upload a high-resolution image of up to 10MB in JPG, JPEG, PNG or BMP. Select stamp shape. Edit image (zoom, rotate, crop). Select postage type and number of sheets. Fill out the remaining information. Check out!

The price varies according to weight and domestic or internationally shipping. For a standard, domestic package of up to 50kg you’ll be set back $1.10.

For internationally shipping the price ranges between $2.20 and $3.20.

If you want your gifts to arrive before Christmas, it's worth noting that personalised stamps can take up to 10 business days for printing.

Once you factor in the delivery cut-off date, you'll be thankful you got in early!

