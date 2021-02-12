Johanna visits Ashleigh Gardner at home
The cricket world champion has just bought her first home. - by Johanna Griggs AM
At 23 years old, Ashleigh Gardner is already a trailblazer. A two-time cricket world champion with her own foundation supporting young Aboriginal kids, she’s recently discovered a flair for art, plus she’s just bought her first home. And she’s just getting started! Johanna’s meeting this inspiring Aussie to find out what drives her.
