Iced Vovo Lamington: Two icons combine in this brand new biscuit, with a chocolate fondant and a jammy raspberry topping sprinkled with coconut.

Scotch Finger Salted Caramel Tart: The original Scotch Finger is paired with flavours from a salted caramel tart, with crunchy caramel chunks and a salty bite.

Shortbread Cream Mud Cake: Smooth chocolate cream is sandwiched between two chocolate shortbreads.

Claire Brycki, Arnott’s marketing manager said, “Arnott’s biscuits have been enjoyed by Australian’s for decades, especially icons such as Iced VoVo, Scotch Finger and Shortbread Cream. As a nation, innovation is at the heart of our identity, so combined with our great love for desserts and passion for biscuits, this new launch is the perfect balance of past and future. Not to mention that they’re delicious!”

The new range hits shelves at Coles today and will be available from independent grocers in late June.

You might also like:

Arnott's has released its recipe for Iced Vo Vo

Arnott's Monte Carlo biscuit recipe

Arnott's Scotch Finger biscuit recipe