Pl@ntNet is available for both iOS and Android phones. The way it works is that you take a photo of the plant in question and it searches a database for a match.

Although it was developed in France, it can be used in many countries all over the world. Just pick the region you are in to get a more accurate result.

It uses visual recognition software to help with identification, and as more data is introduced, more plants will be identifiable.

Another app is My Garden Answers. Also available in both iOS and Android formats, this one helps you identify plans in the same way as Pl@ntNet. However, it can also answer any questions you may have about the plant, guide you on how to best look after it and assist with problems with pests.

This article first appeared on Starts at 60.