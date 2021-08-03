Image: Dave Wheeler / aremediasyndication.com.au

Go multi-functional

Anyone who lives in a small home knows that the space you do have is precious. Make the most of it with furniture that doubles up on functionality! Think sofa beds, extendable or fold up tables, a washer dryer, or custom furniture with built-in storage. Even go for a sturdy ottoman that can double as a coffee table, like in the home featured above.

According to Mariah, each piece should be considered and curated, "asking questions like 'what purpose does this serve?' will save you over cluttering your small space with unnecessary items."

Use your walls wisely

Don't shy away from using any extra wall space you have to create shelving or display art. Not only does it mean that none of your homewares collection will go unseen, it creates a cute eclectic aesthetic and allows you to bring in colour.

Mariah's top tip? Think size! "The best way to showcase your treasured objects is to introduce floating shelves, rather than a large storage unit - this way you're eliminating more items on the ground and maximising the wall space you have," she says.

Say hello to smart storage

Consider your existing storage zones: could they be better utilised? Is there a way you can break them up? Give yourself permission to invest in that Tupperware you've had your eye on, and purchase baskets and under-bed boxes, which can be useful for storing things like shoes or memorabilia you don't want on display. This solution also works really well in the kitchen or bathroom, where hero pieces like vases, perfumes and beautiful bowls can double up as decorative items on open wall shelves.

Mariah also suggests integrating appliances in the kitchen as much as you can and hiding them in cabinetry. "This way everything looks more streamlined and gives the illusion that there is more storage than there actually is."

Maximise your nooks and crannies

If you're renovating your small space, this is where you can really get creative and reconsider how the configuration can be best used. For example, installing a built-in desk and shelving in a hallway area, using a bench to replace chairs at your dining table, or creating alcove seating.

According to Mariah, it also helps to eliminate as many angles as you can. "Poky spaces can easily feel chaotic. Introducing furniture items or storage that have straight lines creates a sense of structure and makes us feel more at ease in the space."

Elevate

Get that furniture up and off the ground! By selecting elevated and streamlined designs, not only are you generating opportunities for storage, you're creating the illusion of more space.

"Look for pieces that have delicate profiles; thinner legs on a dining table or a coffee table with a glass top," says Mariah.

