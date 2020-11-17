The much-anticipated calendars will hit the shelves around Australia on Wednesday 25th November.

The fan favourite calendar returns with 24 adorable mini bottles of French wine which serves two glasses. Drops include sparkling, white, rose and red varieties, it’s the perfect (grown-up) way to get into the festive spirit. It comes with a $89.99 price tag, which makes it the cheapest boozy Advent calendar of the season.

The 12 Nights of Wine Tubes Advent Calendar includes 12 100mL tubes of wine from all over the world and a full tasting menu for $49.99.

If you want to get your hands on the Aldi wine calendar, be prepared to queue at the door before 9am. We predict that it will sell-out fast.

If wine is not your drink then you're in luck because Aldi also dropped two beer Advent calendars and two gin ones.

If you do miss out on nabbing an Aldi calendar, there are plenty of other boozy Advent calendars available in Australia this year. Check out our round-up here for our top picks.

