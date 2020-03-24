Getty

The Aldi Cyclonic Handheld and Stick Vacuum Cleaner, also known as the Easy Home Cordless Cyclonic Stick Vacuum Cleaner, which was available in either blue or red colour variations, has been recalled due to health and safety fears.

Recalled Aldi Stick Vacuums

The battery inside the product has been found to overheat during or after charging, which can result in a fire, and if a fire occurs, there is a risk of serious injury to the user and other household occupants, as well as damage to property.

The recalled product can be identified by "Model 99135" and "02/2020" being printed on the product's rating label and was sold in Australian Capital Territory, New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia, Victoria and Western Australia between the 5th of February 2020 and the 10th of March 2020.

Aldi Vacuum label

What you need to do

Consumers are instructed to return the recalled product to any ALDI store for a full refund or contact the ALDI helpline on 1300 217 561 (Monday to Friday, 8.30am - 5.30pm AEST). You can get more info HERE.





You might also like:

Bunnings have released a gorgeous rattan furniture collection