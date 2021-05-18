ALDI's first Australian stores opened in Marrickville and Bankstown in 2001. ALDI

So does the launch of ALDI’s online store mean mean you’ll be able to order your entire weekly shop online? Not quite, although that might be something to look forward to in the future.

“Our limited initial online offer allows us to set the foundations for our future program,” says Simon.

A limited range of exlcusive Special Buys will be available for customers to purchase online. ALDI

For now, the online store will stock only select items from the Special Buys range and new products will be added to shop.aldi.com.au every Wednesday and Saturday at 8:30am. Products will remain on the site until stock sells out. “We encourage customers to check our catalogue and website for exciting new online offers every week,” says Simon.

The first products you’ll be able to purchase as part of the limited trial include: a queen-sized latex mattress in a box for $499 (available on Wednesday 26 May 2021) and a French Door Fridge for $879 (available from Saturday 29 May 2021).

A latex mattress-in-a-box and a French door fridge will be the first Special Buys available to purchase via ALDI's new online store. ALDI

It may not be the fully-fledged online store customers have been waiting for, but at least dedicated bargain hunters can breathe a sigh of relief. Why line up outside for coveted ALDI Special Buys (like the ski gear collection and the affordable indoor plant range) when you can just bookmark the website, set an alarm for 8:30am every Wednesday and Saturday and wait for the goodies to arrive?

For more information, visit shop.aldi.com.au