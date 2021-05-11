The collection was designed using innovative tech to create highly durable products that are insulated and breathable. Made with Sorona, a renewably-sourced and partially plant-based material that's fit for high performance, the garments are also moisture-resistant and heat-retentive.

Aldi

Best of all? The budget retailer is releasing the stylish range for adults and kids, so you can kit out the whole family.

Check out our top picks.

1. Snow jackets and pants, from $39.99 and $99.99

There are six varieties of snow jackets on offer, from a light knit to a waterproof shell jacket with a removable inner jacket. There are four varieties of snow pants, including the popular 'In Need of a Challenge (INOC) pants', which are waterproof and adjustable with abrasion-resistant reinforcement.

2. Warming accessories, from $4.99

The accessories range includes face masks, beanies, goggles, neck warmers, cabin socks, gloves and helmets.

3. Children's snow clothing, from $19.99

The kids range is almost as good as the adults, with five varieties of snow jackets and two snow pants, all fit for ages two to 14. The clothes are designed with adjustable sleeve cuffs so you can keep and re-use the gear for years to come, even as the kids grow up. Every item also includes a water repellent finish.

4. Thermoboots, from $19.99

Trek through the snow a little bit easier with these waterproof winter boots. Designed with four-layer fleece lining and Scotchlite reflectors, they're durable, long-lasting, and match perfectly with your new snow gear.

5. Ski fleece twosies, $19.99

A snow day isn't all about skiing and snowboarding! Get cosy at the end of the day in these matching lounge sets with a hooded pullover and pants.

You may also like

Take a sneak peek a Coles' new winter homewares range

This is the $25 Kmart throw that everyone is buying for winter

11 of the best throws to get you through winter