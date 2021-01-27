While there have been many anti-snoring solutions in the past, including expensive masks and even a pineapple plant, this one from Aldi is by far the easiest.

Aldi’s popular ‘Anti-Snore Pillow’, which first dropped last year, is being re-released in the latest special buys sale for $19.99.

The ‘Kirkton House’ pillow works by correcting the head and neck positioning which opens up airways to minimise sleep position-related snoring.

Aldi's anti-snore pillow Aldi

The pillow has an “S” shaped foam insert which encourages side sleep, and it’s made from antibacterial-treated fibre with a breathable cotton cover.

The pillow is on sale now until stock lasts, however stock is limited between stores, so get in quick!

