The Aldi shopper picked up a pack of Food Envy Sweet Crepes for $3.99 and turned it into a show-stopping festive cake.

“Crepe cake made with Aldi crepes, was absolutely delicious!” the woman posted to the Facebook group, Aldi Mums.

The mum shared the simple process for making the stunning cake using two packs of crepes and a 4-ingredient filling.

Susan shared her unique hack to ensure the mixture absorbs properly before layering it between the crepes.

“Heat the crepes so they’re soft and then leave them on the bench to cool,” she writes.

"I know it sounds strange to heat crepes first then allow to cool before putting it together but it’s not the same if you layer them whilst straight from the fridge.”

“I find if you layer them whilst they are cold from the fridge, they are rubbery, and the cake doesn’t turn out properly."

The post has since received hundreds of likes and comments with people praising the hack.

“You’re the next Martha Stewart” one woman wrote.

“That would be awesome for Christmas day!” commented another.

Ingredients

2 packets of Aldi crepes

250 grams butter at room temperature

250 grams Philadelphia cream cheese at room temperature

1 can condensed milk

2 teaspoons vanilla essence

Icing sugar to dust

Strawberries to decorate

Method

1) Re-heat crepes and allow to cool.

2) Beat butter and condensed milk for at least 5-7 minutes on high until you get a thick creamy texture.

3) Add Philadelphia 2-3 tablespoons at a time whilst beating and vanilla last.

4) Spoon 2-3 tablespoons on each crepe and spread it evenly, continue this whilst layering.

5) As soon as you’ve layered stick a skewer in the middle as the cake will slide.

6) Cover with glad wrap and put it in the fridge overnight.

7) Dust with icing sugar and decorate with strawberries.

