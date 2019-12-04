Below are the two wines, available in a French rosé and prosecco:
- Zingo Pays d’Oc Rosé magnum 2018 1.5L ($17.99)
- Prosecco magnum NV 1.5L ($24.99).
The wines will be hitting Aldi shelves on Wednesday 11 December.
Dial up the wow factor at your Christmas celebrations this year by whipping out a magnum of wine to kick off the festivities.

Twice the size of ordinary wine bottles, a magnum can set you back $150, but Aldi is selling two 1.5L Magnum wine varieties for under $25. That is 10 glasses of wine coming in at $2.50 each – perfect for a gathering.
