ECOVACS is once again returning to ALDI Australia, but this time, the more high-end robotic vacuum model, the Deebot Ozmo 900 is making its way into ALDI stores next Wednesday, 11th March, to give customers a robot that not only vacuums and mops, but also maps as well!

This robotic vacuum usually retails for around $999, but for a limited time at Aldi, you can pick up this nifty robot for just $399 while stocks last!

The Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo 900 has advanced mapping and virtual boundary capabilities, giving you complete control over where you want cleaned and when. Virtual boundaries can automatically cordon off areas you do not want cleaned – such as a kids playroom scattered with small LEGO pieces, or the underneath of your study desk which is cable city.

The Deebot Ozmo 900 also have 2-in-1 vacuum and mopping capabilities and voice activation when connected to Alexa or Google Home.

For more information visit ecovacs.com/au.

