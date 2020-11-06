Aldi Australia is helping grown-ups count down to Christmas Day this year with some truly festive cheer. On sale from Wednesday the 11th of November and only while stocks last, Aldi is launching four boozy calendars to choose from.

Pick up the 24 Days of Hoppy Christmas Beer Advent Calendar for $64.99, which comes with 24 outstanding beers that are sure to make for a joyeux noël. Inside, you’ll find international beers from around the globe, including Peroni, Corona and Coors.

If Aussie beers are more your style then all you need is the 12 Days of Craftmas, for $39.99 you can sample 12 Australian craft beers including Cricketers Summerale, James Squire Pale Ale and Hawkesbury Lager.

For the gin lovers, choose between two 12 pack calendars. First up is the Gin Gift Pack for $59.99, which includes premium gin from around the world. Or countdown with Gin Liqueur Gift Pack for $49.99, the gin-ny season awaits!

The Aldi beer and wine calendars will be available in selected stores nationally.

