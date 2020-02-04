The app was developed in conjunction with The George Institute for Global Health and it allows shoppers to scan any pre-packaged item in the store and get an instant health rating in the form of a health star rating or traffic light rating.

Aldi Healthy Picks app

The aim of the Healthy Picks app by Aldi is to make nutritional information easier for customers to understand, and reduce the time they spend shopping by reducing how long they have to analyse food labels for. The app can quickly tell you if those ‘vege chips’ are actually healthy, or if they’re loaded with salt and fats.

The Healthy Picks app by Ali is currently available from the Apple app store or Google Play, and is free to download and use.

