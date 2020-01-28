Social media has been awash with wonderful reviews about Aldi’s Green Action Eucalyptus Oil Multi-Purpose Cleaner. which has gotten rave reviews from everyone, from mums to professional cleaners.

CHOICE

A professional cleaner, who is a member of the Aldi Mums Facebook page, even commented that the Aldi cleaner is a must in their cleaning caddy, and is highly recommended.

In fact, the Aldi Green range of cleaning products gets a 4 out of 5 star rating on Canstar Blue for overall satisfaction, effectiveness, value for money, ease of use, smell, packaging design and even environmental friendliness – so we know we’re onto a winner.

You might also like:

5 cleaning mistakes everybody makes

10 of the best BHG cleaning hacks

How to clean greasy range hood filters