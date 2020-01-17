Famous in France — and around the world — the cutlery is considered some of the best money can buy, and will set you back a pretty penny. We’re talking $150-plus for a 24 piece set. But not if you get in at Aldi on Wednesday 22 January, who are selling a 24 piece set for just $29. Bargain, we told you!

Complete with chic, black handles and made from stainless steel, the cutlery is a must for any lover of French style. Ideal for those with a provincial, homestyle-like aesthetic, the pieces are a definite stylish alternative to those chipped Ikea forks everyone seems to own. Plus, just like your Bioderma micellar water, APC jeans and Louis Vuitton handbag, the cutlery will manage to inject just a little bit more French-girl style into your life.

You can also pick up a block set of Laguiole steak knives for $9.99.

What are you waiting for? It’s time to shop for French cutlery!

This story originally appeared on Marie Claire