The Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin cordless vacuum is listed on the brand’s official site with a price tag of $599. According to Dyson, the vacuum has up to 30 minutes of fade-free suction and includes direct drive cleaner head, combination tool and wall-mounted docking station.

The Dyson Big Ball Extra vacuum, which Aldi is also selling for $399, features a dual mode cleaner head which switches between hard floors and carpets at the push of a pedal. It includes a combination tool, stair tool and soft dusting brush.

The sale has caused a stir on social media with one Aldi fan writing on Instagram, “Now this will be an #elbowsout kind of event.”

You’ve been warned.

