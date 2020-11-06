Rather than snapping open a Christmas cracker this year for a simple joke and bright paper hat to wear, trade the tradition in for these luxurious, boozy crackers and they're only $39.99.

Not only will you get more bang for your buck but you'll surprise all (grown-ups) around the Christmas table with their own individual miniature 50ml bottle of premium British gin. Cheers!

Aldi Gin Crackers

It doesn't end there, while gin has emerged as the spirit of the season, there are plenty of other festive tipples for whiskey and beer lovers.

Top boozy gifts for 2020

1. Jim Beam Black Gift Pack, $42.99

Jim Beam Gift Pack

This Jim Beam Black has aged for 6 years and comes with a glass to serve.

2. 4 Pines Brewing Co, Mixed Craft Beer 6 pack, $54.99

Mixed Craft Beers

The perfect way to try 6 Aussie-made craft beers.

3. Chivas Regal, 13yo Extra Scotch Whiskey Gift Pack, $54.99

Scotch Whiskey Pack

Treat Dad this Christmas with a smooth and mellow whiskey pack.

Be quick, the range will be available in Aldi stores from Wednesday 11th November until stocks run out.

