But that’s about to change with the arrival of the air fryer at Aldi tomorrow, as part of its line-up of Special Buys. The good news? It won’t break your budget. At just $39.99, it’s a steal and will revolutionise the way you cook – not to mention your waistline.

The Special Buys line-up also includes other kitchen appliances including a $70 stand mixer which is perfect for baking enthusiasts, a $60 professional stick mixer, a $279 wine chiller, along with a De’Longhi toaster and kettle, which will be available for $80, and $60 respectively.

But you need to be quick: Aldi special buys have been known to sell out, and this air fryer will be no exception.

