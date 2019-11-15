The Airbnb ranking is based on the booking sites most popular destinations, and internal data was then analysed for the cities booked by its users for upcoming trips in 2020 and compared to popular destinations heavily booked at the same time last year. Airbnb discovered that adventurers are traveling further off the beaten path and investigating lesser-known destinations.
The only Australian location to make the list (in fourth place, at that) was Sunbury in Victoria. The township is just a short drive north-west of Melbourne's CBD, and is home to excellent restaurants, wineries and is known as the birthplace of the Ashes. Milwaukee in Wisconsin, USA took out top place.
Check out the full list below.
- Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA
- Bilbao, Spain
- Buriram, Thailand
- Sunbury, Australia
- Romania
- Xi’an, China
- Eugene, Oregon, USA
- Luxembourg
- Guadalajara, Mexico
- Vanuatu
- Cali, Colombia
- Cape Canaveral, Florida
- Aberdeen, Scotland
- Courtenay, Canada
- Ubatuba, Brazil
- Les Contamines-Montjoie, France
- Tokyo, Japan
- Kerala, India
- Malindi, Kenya
- Maastricht, Netherlands