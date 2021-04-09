Everyone’s got those little jobs around the house they’ve been putting off for various reasons. Maybe you think they’re too big or you’re not sure how to fix them. Well, this week Adam’s going to show you how to fix two common issues in your kitchen that might seem difficult at first glance, but with Adam’s advice, you’ll be getting them back on track in no time. He’ll show you how to fix a cavity sliding door, and an uneven cupboard door.