Adairs

Soft, pretty and on-trend, this collection channels major spring vibes. Fleur’s whimsical designs and illustrations are inspired by precious childhood memories of playing amongst nature – and it’s so dreamy.

Adairs

This timeless bedroom collection brings to life the magic of exploring a secret garden. Gentle unicorns, delicate butterflies, wisteria and climbing roses are beautifully illustrated into a dreamy garden setting, with delightful tiny details such as tiny garden fairies and a butterflies carrying a magical key woven in.

Adairs

The range includes a quilt cover set, sheet set, pillowcases, cushion, wall art, teepee, sleeping bag, and fitted cot sheet, priced from $24.99 to $149.99. The inspiring collection will be available online and in selected Adairs and Adairs Kids stores from the 27th of February 2020.

This collection so fun and pretty, it's perfect for creating a spring time-inspired bedroom. Adairs

Adairs

You might also like: Our top picks from target's new homewares collection