Soft, pretty and on-trend, this collection channels major spring vibes. Fleur’s whimsical designs and illustrations are inspired by precious childhood memories of playing amongst nature – and it’s so dreamy.
This timeless bedroom collection brings to life the magic of exploring a secret garden. Gentle unicorns, delicate butterflies, wisteria and climbing roses are beautifully illustrated into a dreamy garden setting, with delightful tiny details such as tiny garden fairies and a butterflies carrying a magical key woven in.
The range includes a quilt cover set, sheet set, pillowcases, cushion, wall art, teepee, sleeping bag, and fitted cot sheet, priced from $24.99 to $149.99. The inspiring collection will be available online and in selected Adairs and Adairs Kids stores from the 27th of February 2020.
