The covetable collection includes a single bed quilt cover, pillowcase, wall art, basket, night light and flip-out sofa.

The prices will range from $24.99 for the pillowcase up to $119.99 for the quilt.

Inspired by the oh-so-cute television show which generations of kids have adored, every item will feature illustrations of the iconic characters.

“We wanted to create something really magical, and we were inspired by the idea of little one’s scribbling pictures in their notebooks.

"So we decided to re-draw the characters with pencil and washy watercolour to give a whimsical and dreamlike feel,” says Adairs designer Megan.

The new collection is now available in stores at Adairs and online.

