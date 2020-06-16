The whimsical illustrations are rich in detail and allow children to explore and discover new things each time: a grasshopper hitches a ride in an aeroplane while a vintage truck drives a giant ice-cream. Designed in a vintage palette of rusty reds, dusty olive tones, steely blues, forest greens and warm neutrals, the pieces are gender-neutral and can be mixed-and-matched for a playful look.

The new collection includes a line-up of 12 products: a quilt cover set, sheet set, three pillowcase designs, two cushions, wall art, teepee, sleeping bag, basket and flip-out sofa.

The Adairs X Fleur Harris collection is now available online and in selected Adairs and Adairs Kids stores.

