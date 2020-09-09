Adairs

Adairs have announced its collaboration with indigenous artists and mother-daughter duo Milmi and Jiinda on a homewares collection set to release on September 24.

The upcoming collaboration will feature original artwork by Lauren Jarrett and Melissa Greenwood of Milmi and Jiinda across a range of homewares.

The collection will include quilted organic cotton bedlinen, tassled cushions, printed table lights, and refreshing home fragrances.

Artists Lauren Jarrett and Melissa Greenwood are from the Gumbaynggur, Dunghutti and Bandjalung tribes of Australia’s East Coast and often incorporate their ancestral homelands and rich cultural history in their artwork.

Their bright and bold artwork draws inspiration from their strong matriarchal line.

"A large part of our artistic style is inspired by cultural renewal and sharing visual stories that reflect our unique perspective and experience as Aboriginal women," the pair said.

When discussing their latest partnership with Adairs, the pair expressed their excitement.

"This collaboration has given us the opportunity to explore our art beyond traditional contemporary paintings and hand-woven baskets to reach a whole new audience across the country, whilst still incorporating our iconic bright and bold style.”

This isn’t the first time Adairs have partnered up with Aussie artists on a collaboration. Most recently they teamed up with Melbourne-based Fleur Harris on a crafty and whimsical kid’s range.

