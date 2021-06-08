What are biscuits in Australia?

Australia as we know it is a country descendant from UK from 1788, so there's no surprise that a lot of what we know and how we speak is a spin-off of the way they do things over there.

Jam drop biscuits are a popular Australian treat. Andre Martin

According to the Macquarie Dictionary, the term 'biscuit' comes from and refers to any packaged or freshly baked item that is made from a stiff, sweet mixture of flour, liquid, shortening and other ingredients that are then shaped into small pieces before baking or sliced after baking.

They're typically a bit more petite in size to fit into the mouth of a regular tea cup to allow the best dunk. Melting moments, anyone?

Melting moment biscuits.

What are biscuits in the USA?

If you're in the USA, however, a 'biscuit' is what Australians and the English may refer to as a scone.

American biscuits are usually enjoyed as part of a savoury meal, served with meat and gravy.

Homemade American biscuits served with gravy Getty

Do Australians use the word cookie?

While the word 'cookie' is being used more and more in Australia, there are some exceptions. Iconic recipes like Anzac biscuits, for example, should never be called cookies.

The word cookie is usually reserved for describing a biscuit-like snack that is larger and softer than a traditional biscuit.