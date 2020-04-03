Getty

Woolworths

Woolworths has announced that it plans to hire up to 20,000 new staff.

Coles

Coles has announced that they plan to hire another 5000 workers across a variety of roles.

Telstra

As many of us are now working from home and utilising our own home and internet connections, Telstra will be needing a strong team to manage customers requests. Telstra are offering up to 1000 temporary call centre jobs.

Services Australia

As more Australians are now relying on the welfare system to see them through the lockdown period of the pandemic, Services Australia will be hiring 5000 new jobs across Centrelink and Medicare.

BHP

Resource giant BHP is planning to hire 1500 new workers across South Australia, Western Australia, Queensland and New South Wales for its mining operations.

Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza is hiring 2000 ‘delivery experts’ to assist with the increased demand of home delivery over the coming months.

State government

The NSW Government is looking to hire up to 1000 new roles across the entire state, while other state governments are looking to hire up to 5000 people to help process welfare applications and payments.

ANZ

One of Australia’s largest banks, ANZ, is currently still hiring.

Cleaning

The professional cleaning sector is another area where jobs are popping up right now, as more businesses spend money on professional services to ensure the safety of staff and customers.

