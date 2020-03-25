#1 Suspension
If you don’t have the floor space why not suspend your plants from hanging shelves?
#2 Staircase
A staircase is the perfect base for climbing plants like Devil’s Ivy.
#3 Shelves
A book shelf is a great way to display a set of succulents
#4 Bar cart garden
A bar cart garden is a nice way to create a little pathc of green in your home that can move when you do.
#5 An indoor garden nook
If you have the room to dedicate a nook to your frondy friends, why not make it an official plant nook?
#6 Repurpose a clothing rack
A clothing rack hangs plants just as well as clothes.
#7 Indoor green wall
Take your kitchen to the next level with herbs on an indoor green wall.
#8 Windowsill garden
A large window sill is all you need to grow most small indoor plants!
#9 Put them everywhere
Love indoor plants? Then put them everywhere!