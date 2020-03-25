#1 Suspension

If you don’t have the floor space why not suspend your plants from hanging shelves?

#2 Staircase

A staircase is the perfect base for climbing plants like Devil’s Ivy.

#3 Shelves

A book shelf is a great way to display a set of succulents

#4 Bar cart garden

A bar cart garden is a nice way to create a little pathc of green in your home that can move when you do.

#5 An indoor garden nook

If you have the room to dedicate a nook to your frondy friends, why not make it an official plant nook?

#6 Repurpose a clothing rack

A clothing rack hangs plants just as well as clothes.

#7 Indoor green wall

Take your kitchen to the next level with herbs on an indoor green wall.

#8 Windowsill garden

A large window sill is all you need to grow most small indoor plants!

#9 Put them everywhere

Love indoor plants? Then put them everywhere!

