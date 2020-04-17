1. A nice candle

Illuminate your space and add a dash of instant hygge to your home with a moody textured candle from Kiosk. Click here to buy.

2. Fresh new sheets

Curl up with a book and take comfort in vintage washed linen sheets from Adairs. Click here to buy.

3. A handcrafted ceramic mug

Wrap your hands around a beautiful handcrafted ceramic mug for your next coffee break. We love this Chocolate and Cup set from Kim Wallace. Click here to buy.

4. A cheery piece of art

If you’re after an affordable piece of art, head to Castle and Things for the limited edition art tea towels. Use it in the kitchen or hang on the wall for a cheery reminder that “it will be OK”. Click here to buy.

5. A gorgeous bunch of flowers

Why wait for a special occasion to bring some gorgeous blooms into your home, like this beautiful bunch by Poho Flowers. Click here to buy.

6. A beautiful block of soap

Make the ritual of washing your hands a pleasure with this hand-poured and cast ‘Erode Soap Summit’ by Ume Studio. Click here to buy.

7. New towels

Indulge in luxe new towels and create your own bathroom retreat. We love the new line-up at Aura Home. Click here to buy.

8. A nice jigsaw puzzle

Gather the family together with a beautiful jigsaw puzzle that’s a pleasure to solve. We love these design-led puzzles by Slow Down Studio. Click here to buy.

You might also like:

5 ways to create a happier kitchen you love

Get creative with this home-delivered DIY pottery kit