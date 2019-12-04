Kmart Mums Australia Facebook Group

Following on from the $2 pool noodle Kmart Mums hack that has taken Australia by storm - click here if you missed it! - families all over the country have been busy whipping up magical Christmas table displays using the unlikely pool item.

Now Kmart Mums follower Sophie Foot has revealed her solution for placing your Christmas food platters over the top of the pool noodle decoration - using an $8 extendable Kmart rack. We couldn’t love it more!

‘These extendable racks fit perfectly over the pool noodle table decorations!’ she told her fellow Kmart Mums Australia Facebook Group followers. ‘Perfect for sitting food on without having to take your decorations off the table! I’ll be using them Christmas Day!’

Not surprisingly, the hack got a round of applause from her fellow Kmart Mums.

‘What a great idea!’ said one. Added another: ‘Best idea EVER!’

It’s believed the racks are strong enough to hold heavy items such as a ham and turkey, with other mums revealing that the racks hold heavy pot plants and saucepans with no trouble.

