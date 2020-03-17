#1. Dish up an Easter feast in style

A special family gathering calls for your finest fancy serving ware. Actually, we like ‘playful’ more than fancy for a family gathering – which is why we’re loving this ‘fluffle’ of porcelain bunny print side plates. Don’t pack them away post-Easter. The kids will love them for Sunday morning brekkies with soft boiled eggs and dipping soldiers. For outdoor dining, both young and old alike will love these festive plates (right).

Ooh la la! From left: Carrot Bunting, 1.5 metres, $5; Bunny Shape Plate, $3, available in grey and pink; Set of 3 Side Plates, $9; Pack of 10 Pack Easter Plates, $2.

#2. Roll out the green carpet, or beige…

Red carpet is so overrated… except at Christmas time when all we want is red. But alas, it’s Easter, and this lovely green faux grass table runner will liven up your table setting and bring those bunnies to life! If you’re going for a more low-key sophisticated style, this linen-look festive table running is a lovely option.

Run, run as fast as you can gingerbread man! From left: Easter Table Runner, $5; Artificial Grass Table Runner, $15.

#3 Have tiers of sweets and savoury finger food on offer

When the Hot Cross Buns have been devoured and the chocolate egg hunt is over, there will be more feasting to be done… Our picks? A cheese platter is our must-have for any family gathering and a guaranteed crowd-pleaser, and this cute cheese plate with the ‘Eat Drink And Be Hoppy' message is certain to trigger a cheesy smile. Younger folk who haven’t yet developed the acquired taste for blue cheese will likely prefer the sweet variety. This tiered stand will do just nicely, thanks!

Bowl 'em over! From left: 2 Tier Cake Stand, $12; Bunny bowl, $4; Ceramic Serving Plate with Cheese Knife, $12.

#4 Give guests a cracker table setting treat

The kids will love sitting up at the table and discovering a little treat! These Easter crackers (left) each include a sheet of novelty stickers. Or, pop a little chick into a shiny metallic egg and watch the kids hatch their gift. If you've got real chickens, even better. One mum feathered the next of her chicken coup using Kmart storage baskets.

Crackin' good fun! From left: 21 Pack Easter Hunt Eggs, $5; 6 Pack Multi-Coloured Chicks, $2; 8 Pack Easter Crackers, $2.

#5 Set the scene

Brighten up your Easter theme table setting with bunnies, carrots, eggs and other festive motifs. We love this carrot bunting and just in case guests forget why they’re feasting, this Easter sign will quickly remind them.

What's the festive occasion? From top: Carrot Bunting, 1.5 metre, $5; Easter Sign with Bunny, $5; Flocked Bunny, assorted, available in green and white, $4; Bunny on Bike Pinwheel, $5.

#6 Wipe away crumbs in style

Of course paper towel or fabric napkins will suffice, but how cute are these Easter theme napkins? We’re grubbying up our faces just so we can use them.

Clean up time! 20 Pack of Napkins, assorted designs, $2.

#7 Bowl over guests with cute bunny bowls

Carrot sticks just got a whole lot tastier… These bunny bowls are brilliant for salads, condiments, chips and dips, boiled ‘tatties, you name it!

Belly full of laughs! From left: Large Ceramic Bunny Bowl, $10; Easter Bunny Jar, $3; Standing Bunny with Bowl, $7.

You might also like:

17 Great Easter Craft Ideas

Hot Cross Buns Recipe