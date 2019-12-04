1. Weighted blanket
Weighted blankets claim to ease stress and anxiety, while promoting a calm and relaxed mindset. The theory is that the blanket mimics the feel of being hugged or held and helps you fall into a deeper sleep.
2. Weighted eye mask
A weighted eye mask is thought to enhance sleep by blocking excess light and applying gentle pressure. Claims suggest it can be good for those who suffer from migraines.
3. Personalised pillows
A memory foam pillow that suits your particular sleeping position and habits is supposed to enhance the quality of your sleep and minimise aches and pains in the neck and shoulders
4. Heat-repelling mattress
The Koala mattress is particularly useful for those who are hot sleepers. Made of the brand’s own blend of open-cell polyurethane foams, the mattress dissipates heat which will help regulate your body temperature.
5. Sleep spray
Scented pillow sprays made from essential oils are thought to encourage restful sleep via aromatherapy, with scents such as calming lavender and soothing chamomile promoting mental calmness.
6. Sleep apps
There are many sleep apps on the market that use guided sessions of meditation and mindfulness to crete a relaxed mind, body and soul, while also offering a range of sleep-inducing ambient sounds.
7. Silk pillowcase
A silk pillowcase is said to be easier on your hair and skin than regular cotton pillowcases. Silk reduces the friction and pulling on skin and hair, while also keeping you cool.
