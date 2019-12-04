1. Weighted blanket

Weighted blankets claim to ease stress and anxiety, while promoting a calm and relaxed mindset. The theory is that the blanket mimics the feel of being hugged or held and helps you fall into a deeper sleep.

Therapy bamboo weighted blanket Therapy Blanket

2. Weighted eye mask

A weighted eye mask is thought to enhance sleep by blocking excess light and applying gentle pressure. Claims suggest it can be good for those who suffer from migraines.

Neptune weighted eye mask Neptune

3. Personalised pillows

A memory foam pillow that suits your particular sleeping position and habits is supposed to enhance the quality of your sleep and minimise aches and pains in the neck and shoulders

Dunlopillo luxurious latex pillow Dunlopillow

4. Heat-repelling mattress

The Koala mattress is particularly useful for those who are hot sleepers. Made of the brand’s own blend of open-cell polyurethane foams, the mattress dissipates heat which will help regulate your body temperature.

Koala mattress Koala

5. Sleep spray

Scented pillow sprays made from essential oils are thought to encourage restful sleep via aromatherapy, with scents such as calming lavender and soothing chamomile promoting mental calmness.

This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray Mecca

6. Sleep apps

There are many sleep apps on the market that use guided sessions of meditation and mindfulness to crete a relaxed mind, body and soul, while also offering a range of sleep-inducing ambient sounds.

Headspace Headspace

7. Silk pillowcase

A silk pillowcase is said to be easier on your hair and skin than regular cotton pillowcases. Silk reduces the friction and pulling on skin and hair, while also keeping you cool.

Shhh Silk pillowcase Shhh Silk

