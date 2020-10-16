Starting from under $20 the collection boasts a beautiful combination of summer essentials, rustic floral prints and backyard items to keep the kids entertained.

Here are our seven top picks from the new range.

1. Burger and Ice-Cream Inflatables, $10 each

If you're lucky enough to have a pool in your backyard then make it even more fun for the kids with these inflatable foods.

Big W

2. ‘Rustic Blooms’ Quilt Cover Set, $32

Freshen up your linen with this spring-inspired set, best of all the quilt cover is reversible so you'll never get bored of it!

Big W

3. Coloured Tassel Cushions, $15

These tasseled cushions would fit perfectly into any Hamptons-style home.

Big W

4. Breville Juice Fountain, $119

This juicer has superior juicing power with an extra large feed chute and a 'cyclonic' function, plus it can filter out pulp! A must-have.

Big W

5. Hunter Sports Peewee Dirt Scooter, $99

Your kids will be zooming all around the neighbourhood on this dirt scooter.

Big W

6. Fenici Bladeless Tower Fan with DC Motor, $149

This very cool fan comes with a remote control, an oscillating function and it actually looks good in your home.

Big W

7. Goliath 10-foot Colossus Trampoline, $198

This gigantic trampoline has a safety net and pads for kids at every age to enjoy and play safely on.

Big W

