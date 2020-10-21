Getty

Here’s how

Face

Turn your head from side to side in the mirror and inspect the skin on your face for any unusual swelling. Be on the lookout for moles that have increased in size or started to itch or bleed.

Neck

Run your fingers up your neck and along your jaw line feeling for bumps and lumps. Paying attention to the muscles on either side, check that they are the same and one does not feel swollen.

Mouth

Have a look over the outside of your lips for anything unusual including returning ulcers or changes in texture. Inspect the inside of your mouth including the roof and the gums for redness or bumps and feel your cheeks inside and out for tenderness, making sure they are even on both sides.

Be sure not to forget the tongue, all you have to do is look on both sides for any red or white patches, numb spots or lumps.

You may also like

How your face can decode your health

Eating more organic food may help reduce the risk of these types of cancer

Five facts you should know about ovarian cancer