1. Inspirational signs, quotes and words

While many people swear by the inspiring powers of daily affirmations, the powers of inspirational or cutesy quotes fall flat once in the context of interiors. It’s time to ditch the ‘live, love, laugh’ signs and move on to some unique art prints, a gallery wall or photographic imagery for your walls.

Chris Warnes / aremediasyndication.com.au

2. All-white everything

Impossible to keep clean and difficult to get right, all-white interiors are best left to the professionals. Integrating colours, textures and different materials into your home is now definitely in, so try going bold with colours or dominant shades.

3. Pink flamingos

These leggy birds had their heyday circa 2016, started to fade in 2017, and now they’re officially dated. If you’re still sporting pink flamingos on your cushions, lamps or decorative objects, it’s time to let them go.

Tony Amos / aremediasyndication.com.au

4. Collections of ceramic animals

While some consider this trend kitschy and cute, it’s really a little naff. Try displaying collections of treasure or trinkets you’ve collected from your travels or family holidays, or even breaking out the family heirlooms and working them into your interiors. A balanced of old and new is the key to any good interior.

5. Seashells

Popular in beachside homes and properties channelling a ‘Hamptons’ vibe, seashells and décor items made from seashells have had their time in the sun, along it artfully-placed pieces of driftwood and coral. Replace them with vases of fresh flowers instead, books or candles instead.

Maree Homer / aremediasyndication.com.au

6. Faux fur

This trend piggy-backed in on the coat tails of Scandinavian interiors at the peak of their popularity. While the simple, beautiful and natural interiors of Scandinavian design will always be stylish, faux fur will not. Try replacing faux fur cushions with quilted fabrics, crochet, or natural materials such as linen or leather. For your floor, jute, sisal or plush rugs are always a style statement.